Sam Burns sets the target at Oakmont with a 65 in the second round at the US Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — Sam Burns is a birdie machine at Oakmont, a label not many expected at this U.S. Open. By avoiding another sloppy finish, Burns posted a 5-under 65 on Friday and set the target for the late starters — and let Scottie Scheffler know the mountain he faced.
Burns has made 11 birdies through two rounds, joining Viktor Hovland for most sup-par holes through 36 holes in the three U.S. Opens at Oakmont since it switched to a par 70 in 2007.
Burns needed them to make up for Thursday's rough ending, when he was one shot out of the lead until playing his final four holes in 5-over par.
This was different. He capped off a smooth round — just one bogey — by holing a par from just outside 20 feet to reach 3-under 137.
J.J. Spaun, the 18-hole leader after a 4-under 66, was among those playing in the afternoon in muggy conditions that threatened to bring in storms.
''I played really well yesterday other than the finishing holes. So I think today was just kind of getting mentally ready to come out and try to put a good round together,'' Burns said.
''It was unfortunate, but there was too much good to focus on the little bit of bad.''
Hovland twice holed 50-foot shots from off the green — a putter from the collar on No. 10 when he started his round, and chipping in for eagle on the reachable par-4 17th. He also chopped up the reachable par-4 second hole for a double bogey and wound up with a 68.