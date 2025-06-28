Sam Bennett says he's staying in Florida with hopes Panthers turn into a dynasty

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett could have gone to free agency and picked his landing spot, plus probably could have signed for much more money than the Florida Panthers were able to offer.
Instead, he chose winning.
Bennett, the reigning Conn Smythe Award winner as playoff MVP of Florida's most recent run to the Stanley Cup, spoke out Saturday about his decision to sign an eight-year, $64 million deal with the Panthers. His reasoning was actually quite simple.
''I think we have a lot more success in our future,'' Bennett said.
It's not hard to envision that, given how the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions now have eight core players — Bennett, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling, Anton Lundell and Seth Jones — under contract through at least 2030.
Bennett's status, especially after winning the Conn Smythe following a 15-goal performance in the playoffs, might have seemed to be in some question a couple weeks ago. He announced at a Miami nightclub last week that he was staying — there was no deal at the time, and his agent wasn't happy that he did that — but it was clear that Bennett was hoping something would get done in Florida.
Teammates were evidently thrilled when the news broke Friday night.
''I got like three FaceTimes right away from the boys," Bennett said. "A couple of them were together and they were so fired up. The group chat was going nuts. I've said it a million times, this group is so tight. So many guys that really care about each other. I was definitely feeling the love last night.''