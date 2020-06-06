1: Ayo Olagbaju

Patrick Henry High School

Next: Howard University

Won a Dow Jones News Fund scholarship to study journalism.

2: John Nguyen

Harding High School

Next: Yale University

First-generation college student attending Yale on a full ride — and he was also accepted to Princeton and Brown.

3: Keagan Eng

Math and Science Academy

Next: University of Minnesota

The volleyball captain will attend the U’s College of Science and Engineering.

4: Grace Myler

Shakopee High School

Next: University of Minn.-Duluth

Won a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her nonprofit Threads for Teens.

5: Dylan Vincent

Breck School

Next: Stanford University

National Merit Scholarship finalist. Leader on the lacrosse field.

6: Olivia James

Wayzata High School

Next: University of Wisconsin

From DECA award-winner to marketing student in Madison.

7: Reese Pantila

East Ridge High School

Next: Bethel College

The football captain plans to play at Bethel and become a chiropractor.

8: Christine Maina

Burnsville High School

Next: Harvard University

A senior-year highlight was her choir trip to Puerto Rico.

9: Chayla Velander

Eagan High School

Next: University of Minnesota School of Nursing

Minnesota All-State Speech Team. Commencement speaker.

10: Kaitlyn Mateychuk

Anoka High School

Next: UW-La Crosse

DECA member. Hockey player. Hopes to become an orthodontist.

11: Pierre Lilly

Austin High School

Next: Morehouse College

Varsity basketball co-captain finished the season strong.

12: Charles Huang

Rosemount High School

Next: Columbia University

He worked to “enhance high school experiences” as student council president.

13: Marta Hill

St. Louis Park High School

Next: Northeastern University

Valedictorian and editor-in-chief of the student newspaper will major in journalism.