1: Ayo Olagbaju
Patrick Henry High School
Next: Howard University
Won a Dow Jones News Fund scholarship to study journalism.
2: John Nguyen
Harding High School
Next: Yale University
First-generation college student attending Yale on a full ride — and he was also accepted to Princeton and Brown.
3: Keagan Eng
Math and Science Academy
Next: University of Minnesota
The volleyball captain will attend the U’s College of Science and Engineering.
4: Grace Myler
Shakopee High School
Next: University of Minn.-Duluth
Won a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her nonprofit Threads for Teens.
5: Dylan Vincent
Breck School
Next: Stanford University
National Merit Scholarship finalist. Leader on the lacrosse field.
6: Olivia James
Wayzata High School
Next: University of Wisconsin
From DECA award-winner to marketing student in Madison.
7: Reese Pantila
East Ridge High School
Next: Bethel College
The football captain plans to play at Bethel and become a chiropractor.
8: Christine Maina
Burnsville High School
Next: Harvard University
A senior-year highlight was her choir trip to Puerto Rico.
9: Chayla Velander
Eagan High School
Next: University of Minnesota School of Nursing
Minnesota All-State Speech Team. Commencement speaker.
10: Kaitlyn Mateychuk
Anoka High School
Next: UW-La Crosse
DECA member. Hockey player. Hopes to become an orthodontist.
11: Pierre Lilly
Austin High School
Next: Morehouse College
Varsity basketball co-captain finished the season strong.
12: Charles Huang
Rosemount High School
Next: Columbia University
He worked to “enhance high school experiences” as student council president.
13: Marta Hill
St. Louis Park High School
Next: Northeastern University
Valedictorian and editor-in-chief of the student newspaper will major in journalism.