Attention 2020 high school graduates and their families! Please complete this form for the chance to be included in the Star Tribune's special graduation section on June 7, honoring Minnesota's 55,000+ high school seniors. With commencement ceremonies canceled across the state because of the pandemic, we will celebrate the Class of 2020 and give you the special recognition you deserve. A reporter or editor may contact you if we need more information. The deadline for submissions is May 12.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Woman seriously hurt in overnight car shooting in south Mpls.
Exactly what precipitated the shooting is unknown.
West Metro
Minnesota Appeals Court: Flare gun qualifies as dangerous firearm
Appeals court revives the most serious felony count against man charged with stealing from Bloomington department store.
Variety
The Latest: More than 511,000 file for unemployment
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
If you think you have had COVID-19, can you be tested to prove it?
The hope is that antibody testing will provide new options for people and public health policymakers. If we can identify those who have COVID-19 immunity, perhaps more people can safely be deployed on the front lines.