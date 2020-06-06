Speech by Isabella Dorval • Spectrum High School

Photos by Renée Jones Schneider • Star Tribune

I ’ve had so many people in the past couple months ask me how I’m doing. And I’m always a little bit baffled by the question because … we’re in a global crisis, the country is in lockdown, everything is canceled, and I already paid for my prom dress.

How exactly do you think I’m doing? I know the people trying to comfort us right now have the best of intentions. We’ve all heard the same variations of “Focus on being grateful for what you have!” and “We’re all in this together!” since the beginning of all this.

To me, though, those aren’t the most important things to take away from our senior year. The most important thing is how we’ve responded to all of the bad things that have been thrown at us. I’m sure many of us spent time crying at the beginning of quarantine, asking ourselves, “Why me? Why now?” I know I did. We had days where we didn’t get out of bed or eat anything healthy or even change from our night pajama pants to our day pajama pants.

But we don’t look like that now. We shed our tears, but in what should honestly be considered record time, given the circumstances, we picked ourselves up, looked around and started figuring out ways to deal. We had video calls, Netflix parties, kitchen proms, dyed hair, makeshift music performances, and Instagram Story challenges that everyone declared their hatred for but ended up doing anyway. We pulled out old hobbies and instruments, new books and TV shows, old art projects and new ones to start. Coronavirus gave us a challenge and we looked her right in the face and said, if this is the life you’re going to give us, we’re going to make it our own.

That is the absolute embodiment of what the Class of 2020 is. At Spectrum High School, we were one of the guinea-pig years for college classes, with many of us taking classes that were being offered for the first time. We stumbled through figuring out PSEO (Postsecondary Enrollment Options) and balancing everything without much of an example to follow because a lot of it hadn’t been done before. Many Spectrum graduates are leaving high school with associate degrees, and that is truly a testament to the dedication, fire and stubbornness of our class.

The Class of 2020 is a class of creative problem-solvers, of doers and makers and some of the hardest workers I have ever seen. This isn’t what we wanted the end of our high school experience to look like, and it is horribly unfair that we are the first and possibly only class ever to have it happen like this, but that hasn’t stopped us. We have kept moving, holding our heads high and putting one foot in front of the other, and we won’t let this hold us back.

In the coming years we will have the opportunity for fresh starts, to decide who we want to be and how we want our lives to look. One thing we can be grateful for from this pandemic, and the only thing I will tell you to appreciate today, is that we get to evaluate now what is most important to us. What have you missed the most? What have you not missed? Who did you realize you cared about, and who did you maybe realize you didn’t need in your life? What hobbies do you want to make time for, and which ones can you get rid of? We have a new and intense sense of how our lives can be turned upside-down in a moment, and every one of us is going to take that into the future.

We will hug our friends a little tighter, tell them we love them when we say goodbye, think a little more carefully about that haircut, say what we might have been too scared to say, or take the opportunity to go to that thing we might not have had the nerve to go to before. Life is too short not to truly live it, and we found that out the hard way. None of us thought that March 13 would be our last day of high school, and I’m sure there are things we regret or wish we had done. From now on, we will carry that knowledge with us, and I think the Class of 2020 will live in the present and care about the little things in life more than any class before us.

So right now, while we’re stuck inside, unable to do all the things that we were looking forward to, I want you to look to your future. Plan those after-quarantine parties and college dorm rooms and road trips. What will they look like? What will you look like? Who do you want to be when this is over? You may not get the closure that you wanted, but you have the chance to start fresh, and you get to decide what to do with that chance. I know that each one of you will make it unique, and that someday I will see all of you doing great things.

Congratulations, Class of 2020. You survived high school, and I hope that when this is over, you will make the most of all the world has to offer.

Isabella Dorval is the 2020 valedictorian for Spectrum High School in Elk River. She wrote this speech for the school’s virtual graduation ceremony. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biology, for a career in genetics.