Dessa
Musician, author and member of the hip-hop collective Doomtree. Her latest album is “Sound the Bells” with the Minnesota Orchestra, and her recent memoir is “My Own Devices.” She was the Class of 1999 valedictorian at Minneapolis’ Southwest High School.
First and foremost, congratulations. You’ve finished something that’s really hard, and takes a long time to do. GOOD JOB.
Second, let’s just acknowledge that, well, this wasn’t supposed to be on the test. And I’m sorry you’re heading into what can be an uncertain phase of life in an era of so much general uncertainty. I know it sucks to have to rethink picnics and parties and stuff.
And third, I don’t know if it’s any consolation, but in light of the fact that nothing is unfolding as it was supposed to — I just want to plainly state that almost nothing does. Even the people striding around in really great dress suits, wearing expensive cologne and living in houses with attached garages, those people are not as laced up on the inside as they are on the outside. They never have been. In some ways the adult world is this confederacy of people who are pretending to know what’s going on. And they don’t! We don’t. We never have. We’ve just got our sea legs and are accustomed to the pitch and roll of uncertainty.
I don’t know what this means for your next steps. But as people, I don’t think you’re any less prepared than anyone. I think you can be as kind and creative and resourceful in trying to figure out how to navigate the world as anybody. Anyone telling you they’ve got a foolproof formula or a bulletproof plan, they’re trying to sell you something. So I wish you the very best of luck, and I hope you find a way to celebrate with whatever resources you have on hand. (I found that a mortar board and tassel can be fashioned from a snapback cap, a CD jewel case and a pair of headphones.)
Well done, 2020.
Gov. Tim Walz
From the 2020 State of the State address.
“I know this is scary. I know you miss seeing your teachers and your classmates. I know it’s disappointing that many of the important end-of-school activities have been canceled. I know there are athletes out there who were prepared to go win state championships on diamonds and fields across the state.
“But what you are doing matters. Your sacrifice is keeping people safe. You are protecting people. Someday when you have children of your own, you will tell them about this moment in history and what you did to help the people of your state. Thank you.”
Ryan Saunders
A high school player at Wayzata. A college player at Minnesota. An assistant NBA coach under his father, Flip. And now, at only 34, the head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Dear Class of 2020: Congratulations on your graduation from high school. This is a time to celebrate – to celebrate you and your accomplishments. I know the past few months have not been easy being separated from classmates and teachers and missing school activities, but I truly believe that through faith and perseverance, you will be a better person for what you have gone through. Now comes that exciting time of moving on to the next chapter in your life. Whether that be more schooling or a full-time job, remember to work hard, trust in God and follow your dreams.
Lindsay Whalen
One of the best basketball players ever to call Minnesota home, the Hutchinson grad and former Gopher and Lynx player now coaches the university’s women’s basketball team.
Seniors: You are the generation that is the most technologically savvy this world has ever seen. In the last two months these skills have been put to the ultimate test as our only way to communicate. Not to mention writing papers, giving speeches and taking quizzes, tests and FINALS during this unprecedented time! The skills you have learned through this adversity, coupled with everything you already have done in your lives, will create some major successes in your future.
Blake Cashman
The 2015 Eden Prairie High School graduate was a Gophers standout before joining the New York Jets.
Congratulations, Class of 2020!
To miss out on your graduation ceremonies, I can’t imagine what that feeling’s like. But as [Gophers head coach] P.J. Fleck would say, “You can’t let circumstances dictate your behavior.” You need to understand your best days are ahead of you.
This is a time in your life when there’s so much individual growth. You will start to discover things about yourself you didn’t know before.
Don’t be afraid to meet as many different people as you can and make new friendships. Networking is so important. Don’t be afraid to take risks on a class or an internship or a job that you might not feel comfortable with.
Delve into those situations, because you’ll discover something about yourself. The sooner you do that, the sooner you’ll realize what you want to do or what kind of direction you want to go with your life.
To your continued success!
Daniel Oturu
After two outstanding seasons with the Gophers, this Cretin-Derham Hall star from the Class of 2018 is now headed for the NBA draft.
It’s crazy times right now, not only in Minnesota and the United States but all over the world. The precautions we’ve taken are so important. First and foremost, we have to be as safe as possible. That’s one thing I hope all of you who are graduating understand: Safety is the most important thing. You are the next generation of this country. We want all of you to be safe and become the future leaders of this country.
Secondly, I want to say congratulations to the student-athletes. Being able to graduate high school is a big step forward in not only your academic life but your athletic life. It’s a big accomplishment. It was a proud moment for me and my family, moving on to my next step in my journey. My senior year we were blessed to win a state championship — first one in 25 years for our school — and we had a special group of guys. I will never forget it.
For everybody graduating, after your four years of high school, after meeting people you never thought you would meet, cherish those relationships. They’ve become strong and they can last a lifetime.
Jessie Diggins
Diggins paired with Kikkan Randall to win the United States’ first-ever cross-country skiing gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 2010.
If there is anything that I have learned from professional sports, it is when you truly invest in and enjoy the process, there is no way to lose.
You’ve been deprived of your graduation ceremony, but your community and family are so very proud of you, with or without the stage and the lights. If you have found joy in the day-to-day learning with your friends, the breakthroughs and the feeling of accomplishment that comes with conquering each challenge, you have succeeded in every way that counts.
Carry that pride, that feeling of accomplishment within you, and hold onto it in the tough moments. You have put in all the hard work, and it will take you to the next step in whichever path you choose!
Congratulations, and best wishes.