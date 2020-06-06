Dessa

Musician, author and member of the hip-hop collective Doomtree. Her latest album is “Sound the Bells” with the Minnesota Orchestra, and her recent memoir is “My Own Devices.” She was the Class of 1999 valedictorian at Minneapolis’ Southwest High School.

First and foremost, congratulations. You’ve finished something that’s really hard, and takes a long time to do. GOOD JOB.

Second, let’s just acknowledge that, well, this wasn’t supposed to be on the test. And I’m sorry you’re heading into what can be an uncertain phase of life in an era of so much general uncertainty. I know it sucks to have to rethink picnics and parties and stuff.

And third, I don’t know if it’s any consolation, but in light of the fact that nothing is unfolding as it was supposed to — I just want to plainly state that almost nothing does. Even the people striding around in really great dress suits, wearing expensive cologne and living in houses with attached garages, those people are not as laced up on the inside as they are on the outside. They never have been. In some ways the adult world is this confederacy of people who are pretending to know what’s going on. And they don’t! We don’t. We never have. We’ve just got our sea legs and are accustomed to the pitch and roll of uncertainty.

I don’t know what this means for your next steps. But as people, I don’t think you’re any less prepared than anyone. I think you can be as kind and creative and resourceful in trying to figure out how to navigate the world as anybody. Anyone telling you they’ve got a foolproof formula or a bulletproof plan, they’re trying to sell you something. So I wish you the very best of luck, and I hope you find a way to celebrate with whatever resources you have on hand. (I found that a mortar board and tassel can be fashioned from a snapback cap, a CD jewel case and a pair of headphones.)

Well done, 2020.