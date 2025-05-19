Salt-N-Pepa sue record label to reclaim rights to their recordings including 'Push It'

Salt-N-Pepa are telling their record label not to push it as they fight for the rights to their music.
The groundbreaking duo behind hip-hop classics including 1993's ''Shoop'' and 1987's ''Push It'' say in a lawsuit that Universal Music Group is violating copyright law by refusing to agree to turn over the rights to their master recordings.
Cheryl ''Salt'' James and Sandra ''Pepa'' Denton filed the lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday asserting that the copyright act of 1976, which says that after several decades artists can terminate previous agreements and reclaim ownership of their recordings, clearly now applies to them.
The fight, which has led to UMG pulling Salt-N-Pepa's music from streaming services, comes as many artists with beloved legacies are making lucrative sales of their catalogs, while others get stuck in classic record-label battles over old contracts.
''UMG has indicated that it will hold Plaintiffs' rights hostage even if it means tanking the value of Plaintiffs' music catalogue and depriving their fans of access to their work,'' the suit says.
UMG representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The lawsuit suggests that situations like Salt-N-Pepa's are the very reason the provision of the copyright act exists. It allows artists who made deals ''at the beginning of their careers'' when they were relatively powerless to use the cultural standing and musical legacy they later established.
The suit says James and Denton filed to terminate their agreement under the law in 2022, ''eager to retake full ownership of their art and legacy,'' but that, ''Inexplicably, UMG has refused to honor'' their rights.