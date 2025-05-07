Salt Lake City and Boise make pride flags official city emblems, skirting flag ban laws

SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic controlled cities of Salt Lake City and Boise adopted new city flags this week showing support for LGBTQ+ people in defiance of their states' Republican-controlled Legislatures, which have banned traditional rainbow pride flags at schools and government buildings.
Utah's capital of Salt Lake City created new flag designs while Boise, the capital of Idaho, made the traditional pride flag one of its official city flags. The move in Utah came hours before a ban on unsanctioned flag displays took effect Wednesday.
The cities' mayors spoke Monday night to discuss their individual plans and offer each other support, said Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office.
''My sincere intent is not to provoke or cause division,'' Mendenhall said. ''My intent is to represent our city's values and honor our dear diverse residents who make up this beautiful city and the legacy of pain and progress that they have endured.''
Idaho's flag ban took effect April 3, barring government buildings from displaying any flags except those on a short list including the U.S. flag, flags of military branches, and official flags of government entities. A separate ban containing additional exemptions for school buildings takes effect July 1.
Supporters said the laws would encourage political neutrality from teachers and other government employees. Opponents argued they aimed to erase LGBTQ+ expression and wrest authority from cities and towns that did not align politically with the Republican Legislatures.
More than a dozen other states are considering similar measures.
The pride flag has regularly flown over Boise's City Hall for years, and Mayor Lauren McLean kept the flag aloft even after Idaho's law took effect. McLean said she believed the law was unenforceable.