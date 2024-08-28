Salmon will soon swim freely in the Klamath River for first time in a century once dams are removed

''Now the healing can really begin as far as the river restoring itself,'' said Joshua Chenoweth, senior riparian ecologist for the Yurok Tribe, which has spent decades fighting to remove the dams and restore the river. ''Humans can do a lot to help that along, but what we've learned on Elwha and Condit and other dams is that really you just have to remove the dams, and then rivers are really good at kind of returning to a natural state.''