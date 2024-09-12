Salman Rushdie's memoir about his stabbing, 'Knife,' is a National Book Award nominee

Rushdie, 77, has been a literary star since the 1981 publication of ''Midnight's Children'' and unwittingly famous since the 1988 release of ''The Satanic Verses" and the death decree issued by Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for the novel's alleged blasphemy. But ''Knife'' brings him his first National Book Award nomination; he was a British citizen, based in London, for ''Midnight's Children'' and other works and would have been ineligible for the NBAs. Rushdie has been a U.S. citizen since 2016.