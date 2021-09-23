NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
H.B. Fuller Co., up $4.76 to $65.19.
The adhesives company beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.
Steelcase Inc., down 65 cents to $12.70.
The furniture company's fiscal second-quarter financial results were hurt by persistent supply chain problems.
Otis Worldwide Corp., up $1.45 to $85.74.
The elevator and escalator company intends to complete its takeover of Zardoya Otis.
Salesforce.com Inc., up $18.69 to $277.86.
The cloud-based software company raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Accenture Plc., up $8.34 to $343.
The consulting company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Darden Restaurants Inc., up $9.18 to $159.50.
The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Rite Aid Corp., down $1.01 to $14.23.
The drugstore chain's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Hess Corp., up $3.88 to $74.70.
Rising oil prices helped send energy company stocks higher.