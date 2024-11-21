WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes rose in October, the first annual gain in the U.S. in more than three years.
Sales of previously occupied homes rose in October, the first annual gain in the U.S. in more than three years
Sales of previously occupied homes rose in October, the first annual gain in the U.S. in more than three years.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 3:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.