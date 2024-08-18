Sale strikes out 10 in 14th win and Braves hit 3 HRs to rout Angels 11-3

Braves: After getting hit by a pitch on the inside of his right forearm in the seventh, d'Arnaud was replaced at catcher by Sean Murphy in the bottom of the inning. ... OF Ronald Acuña Jr., who is out until 2025, said all is going well in his rehab from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and vowed not to rush his return the way he did after surgery on his right ACL in 2021. ... OF Jorge Soler was not in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game because of a left hamstring strain.