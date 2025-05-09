Sports

Sal Frelick returns to Brewers' outfield after missing 3 games with left knee discomfort

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 9:03PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Outfielder Sal Frelick has returned to the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup from a left knee injury for Friday night's game at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Frelick left the Brewers' 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday with discomfort in his left knee. The 2024 NL Gold Glove winner felt discomfort while taking a swing and missed the next three games. An MRI on his knee showed no major damage.

Frelick is batting sixth and starting in right field for Milwaukee. Frelick, batting .297, has only one homer but ranks among the team's leaders with seven stolen bases.

The Brewers are beginning a six-game trip at Tampa.

