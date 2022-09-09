TOLEDO, OHIO – The St. Paul Saints were held to five hits and lost 5-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, halting their three-game winning streak.
The Saints scored their runs on Chris Williams' sacrifice fly in the first inning and Michael Helman's groundout in the fifth.
Simeon Woods Richardson gave up two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out seven but also walked three — all in the same inning. The last walk forced in a run.
Brock Stewart, making his first appearance for the Saints, took the loss. Jamie Westbrook's RBI double in the sixth off Stewart broke a 2-all tie. The player who scored reached base after a ball got past the catcher on strike three.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Correa answers boos with go-ahead HR, Twins top Yanks 4-3
Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.
Sports
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it's time to add a major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments.
Nation
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone.
Twins
Saints' three-game winning streak ends
The St. Paul Saints managed only five hits — although four were doubles — in a 5-2 loss at Toledo after beating the Mud Hens three times this week.
Sports
Oh, brothers: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions
There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers.