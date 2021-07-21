OMAHA, Neb. – The St. Paul Saints, trailing 4-3 and down to their final out in the top of the ninth inning, tied the score on Drew Maggi's solo home run, then scored two runs in the 10th to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-4 Tuesday at Werner Park.

Andrew Vasquez pitched the Saints out of a two-on, none-out jam in the bottom of the ninth, and they earned the victory in the 10th on a run-scoring double by Jose Miranda and RBI single by Kyle Garlick.

BOXSCORE: Saints 6, Omaha 4

The Saints improved to 36-34, the first time they've been two games over .500 since June 4, in beating the Midwest Division-leading Storm Chasers.

Miranda went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, and Jake Cave went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Saints reliever Ian Hamilton retired Omaha's Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals' top prospect making his Class AAA debut, on a fly ball to center to end the game.

Rob Refsnyder also homered for St. Paul.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha.