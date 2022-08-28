Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DES MOINES – Mark Contreras hit a two-run homer and Simeon Woods Richardson had a strong start as the St. Paul Saints beat the Iowa Cubs 6-3 on Saturday night, ending a four-game losing streak.

Contreras' homer gave the Saints a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning when they scored three times. The Saints also stole a franchise record nine bases; Michael Helman had four of those steals.

Woods Richardson got the win after giving up only two runs and four hits in 5⅔ innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Brad Peacock struck out two in the ninth inning for his 11th save.

The Saints' other runs came on a balk, an error and RBI singles by David Banuelos and Andrew Bechtold.