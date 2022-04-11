LOUISVILLE, KY. – The St. Paul Saints continued their strong offensive display with 11 extra-base hits in a 15-6 victory over the Louisville Bats on Sunday.

The Saints had seven doubles and four home runs among their 16 hits as they won for the fifth time in the season-opening six-game series with the Bats. In the six games, the Saints scored 47 runs and trailed for a total of 1½ innings.

Mark Contreras and Chance Sisco each went 3-for-5 to lead the Saints. Contreras had two doubles and a home run and three RBI, while Sisco had two doubles and an RBI. Kyle Garlick hit a home run and had three RBI and Curtis Terry had a double and home run for the Saints.

Saints reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez, who entered in fourth inning with the Saints leading 5-4, earned the victory with 4⅔ innings of relief. He retired the first 11 hitters he faced.

The Saints are idle on Monday. They will open a six-game series against Indianapolis at CHS Field on Tuesday night.