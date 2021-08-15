Indianapolis – Chris Sharpe hit a tiebreaking three-run double off Ian Hamilton in the eighth inning, sending Indianapolis to a 7-4 victory over the Saints on Saturday.

The Saints took a 4-0 lead on Tomas Telis' first-inning solo homer and Nick Gordon's three-run shot in the third.

BOXSCORE: Indianapolis 7, Saints 4

In the seventh, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run triple off Ryan Mason before Phillip Evans tied it up with a two-out, two-run double off Kyle Barraclough.

In the eighth, the Indians loaded the bases with one out on two walks and an error before Sharpe cleared the bases.

News services