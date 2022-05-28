After falling behind by six runs early, the St. Paul Saints scored five runs over the last three innings to edge the Indianapolis Indians 9-8 in 10 innings on Friday night at CHS Field.

Caleb Hamilton got them within a run at 8-7 on a three-run homer in the eighth inning. Mark Contreras' solo shot tied the score at 8-all in the ninth. And Jermaine Palacios had an RBI single in the 10th for a walkoff win.

Indianapolis took a 6-0 lead in the third inning when Jared Oliva hit a solo homer and Bligh Madris a two-run shot. Oneil Cruz hit a third homer for the visitors in the fourth.

The Saints scored twice in the third on an error and a groundout and twice in the sixth on Curtis Terry's double and Elliot Soto's single before Hamilton's big blast starter their late surge.

Dereck Rodriguez had a rough start for the Sainst but avoided the loss despite giving up six runs and five hits and a walk in 2-1/3 innings. He struck out three.