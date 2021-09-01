COLUMBUS, OHIO – The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers were rained out at Huntington Park on Tuesday.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The teams will play on Wednesday with the Saints starting Bryan Sammons against Kirk McCarty of the Clippers.
