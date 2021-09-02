COLUMBUS, OHIO — Cody Morris and four relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Columbus Clippers defeated the St. Paul Saints 8-1 Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park.

Morris, the Columbus starter, pitched five shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Jose Miranda and Drew Maggi had the only hits for St. Paul.

The Clippers broke up a scoreless game with five runs in the third inning. Steve Kwan hit a two-run double and Oscar Gonzalez a three-run homer, his 11th of the season.

Kwan hit a two-run homer in the eighth, his first in Triple-A, and finished 4-for-5 with a career-high five RBI.

Saints starter Chandler Sheppard gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings.

The teams meet in the third game of a six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Central time Friday.

