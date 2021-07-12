DES MOINES – The Saints didn't get a hit in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, but it didn't count as a no-hitter, only a 1-0 walkoff loss to the Iowa Cubs.

The visitors didn't fare much better in the second game, as Iowa again won in walkoff fashion 3-2 to sweep both games at Principal Park.

In Game 1, the Saints threated in the seventh and final inning, when they put the first two runners on via a walk and an error. But J.T. Riddle popped up a bunt that was turned into a double play.

In the bottom of the inning, Tyler Ladendorf drew a one-out walk and went to third on a single. Trent Giambrone then hit a shallow fly to right. Brent Rooker's throw home beat Ladendorf, but Ladendorf was called safe. The game doesn't count as a no-hitter because it was only seven innings.

Matt Shoemaker pitched three scoreless innings in Game 1 in his Saints debut.

In Game 2, the Saints took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Nick Vincent didn't record an out, giving up two singles before hitting a batter. Abiatal Avelino then hit a two-run single to win it.

The Saints wasted a strong start from Andrew Albers, who gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings.