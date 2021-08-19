The Iowa Cubs rallied for two runs in the ninth inning and scored four more in the 10th to edge the St. Paul Saints 11-7 on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

Greg Deichmann's home run for the Cubs tied the score at 6-all in the ninth. His single in the 10th put them ahead 8-7, and Ian Miller hit a three-run homer.

BOXSCORE: Iowa 11, Saints 7

The Saints, who had won seven consecutive extra-inning games, hit four homers in the loss. Trevor Larnach hit a solo shot in the first inning. Gilberto Celestino hit a two-run homer and Jimmy Kerrigan a solo homer in the fourth.

Tomas Telis' homer for the Saints tied the score at 5-all in the fifth.

News services