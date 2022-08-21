Chris Owings drove in two runs on a sacrifice fly and a double to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 5-4 victory over the Saints in seven innings on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at CHS Field.

The RailRiders also won the second game 4-0 in seven innings, dropping the Saints to 56-58. Mitch Spence gave up only two hits in six innings and the bullpen none in three innings and Miguel Andujar and Armando Alvarez each had two RBI.

Andujar had RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings. In between, Alvarez had a two-run double in the fourth.

Matt Wallner and John Andreoli had the only hits for the Saints. Both were singles. Losing pitcher Drew Strotman, who pitched the fourth inning, gave up three runs and three hits.

In the first game, the RailRiders took a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat on Tim Locastro's homer and Phillip Evans' RBI single.

The Saints scored twice in the third on Caleb Hamilton's ground out and Chris Williams' sacrifice fly. Williams and Braden Bishop each had a solo homer in the sixth.

Starter Mario Sanchez took the loss, giving up four runs and four hits in three innings.