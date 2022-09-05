The St. Paul Saints managed only four hits — including two back-to-back home runs — in a 4-2 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday at CHS Field.

John Andreoil led off the Saints' second with his 10th home run, and Braden Bishop's fourth homer, a drive to left, made it 2-0.

Saints starter Josh Winder gave up an unearned run in his four innings and Randy Dobnak surrendered Maikel Garcia's homer in the fifth before Omaha broke the tie in the eighth against Cole Sands.

News Services