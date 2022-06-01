The St. Paul Saints scored in bunches to rout the Iowa Cubs 13-3 on Tuesday night in Des Moines.

David Banuelos had the first big hit for the Saints, a two-run homer in the second inning.

In the fourth, when the visitors scored seven runs, Spencer Steer had a three-run double and Jose Godoy a three-run homer. Jake Cave added a two-run double in the ninth.

Steer and Cave, the first two hitters in the Saints' lineup, both had three hits and scored twice.

After starter Jordan Balazovic gave up three early runs, four Saints relievers held the Cubs to no runs and two hits in the final 5⅔ innings.

Partly because of a rash of recent roster changes, the Saints, who have only 13 non-pitchers available, started four catchers: one behind the plate, two in the infield at second and third base, and one in left field.