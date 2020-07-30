The Saints have called Sioux Falls home since early July but are returning to CHS Field for their final 18 home games, beginning Tuesday. Here are some details:

• Seating capacity will be capped at 1,500, with six social-distanced sections of 250.

• They have a six-game homestand against Fargo-Moorhead (Tuesday-Thursday) and Sioux Falls (Friday-Sunday). Four other three-game series will follow in August and September.

• Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Saturday by phone (651-644-6659) or at saintsbaseball.com. The box office will not be open.

• Fans who kept their 2020 season tickets instead of moving them to 2021, plus those in group sales, will receive their seat assignments before the sale to the general public.

Randy Johnson