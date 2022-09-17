Nash Knight's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave the St. Paul Saints a 7-6 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday night at CHS Field.
Two Twins on rehabilitation assignments with the Saints played a big role in the win. Catcher Ryan Jeffers, in the DH spot, hit a three-run homer in the eighth to tie the score at 5-all and second baseman Jorge Polanco was 1-for-2 for the Saints with an RBI single and a walk playing five innings.
