Ben Rortvedt hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning as the St. Paul Saints, held hitless for six-plus innings, beat the Louisville Bats 4-2 on Saturday night at CHS Field.

After the Bats scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 2-1 lead, the Saints tied it on Mark Contreras' one-out homer in the bottom of the inning.

BOXSCORE: Saints 4, Louisville 2

Louisville starter Bo Takahashi had a no-hitter through six innings. The Saints tied the game at 1 on Drew Maggi's one-out, RBI single in the seventh.

News services