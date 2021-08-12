Indianapolis – Jose Miranda hit a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning to give the St. Paul Saints an 11-9 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Kerrigan hit a two-run homer in the fourth for St. Paul and a solo shot in the sixth and got a fourth RBI on a groundout in the 10th, when Tomas Telis had his second RBI single.

