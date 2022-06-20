COLUMBUS, OHIO – Mark Contreras went 4-for-4 with two RBI, Spencer Steer drove in three runs and the St. Paul Saints built a big lead before holding on to beat the Columbus Clippers 11-10 on Sunday.

It's the sixth time in 17 games this month that the Saints have scored at least 10 runs. The Saints (33-32) earned a split of the six-game series by scoring two runs in each of the first three innings and leading 10-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Columbus scored six runs in the seventh, with four coming on Alex Call's grand slam.

However, Contreras' fourth single drove in Curtis Terry in the eighth inning to make it 11-9, and that run proved to be important because Franmil Reyes — the Cleveland slugger on a rehab assignment — homered off Ian Hamilton leading off the bottom of the ninth for the Clippers. Reyes is scheduled to return to the Guardians in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Twins at Target Field.

Steer hit a two-run single in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He has 23 RBI in 22 games since getting promoted from Class A Wichita, and he has 53 RBI in 57 minor league games this season.

Ian Morales also drove in two runs, and Terry added a solo shot for the Saints. Contreras and Terry each scored three runs.