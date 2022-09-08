Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TOLEDO, OHIO – Mark Contreras hit two homers and Michael Helman one as the St. Paul Saints, who took an early six-run lead, beat the Toledo Mud Hens 10-6 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Bechtold and Elliot Soto drove in runs for the Saints with a double and triple, respectively, in the second inning. Teammate David Banuelos had a run-scoring double in the seventh.

Contreras added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Saints' final runs.