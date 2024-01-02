Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5, 2-0 Summit League) at Idaho Vandals (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Idaho.

The Vandals are 5-3 in home games. Idaho has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Tommies are 3-4 on the road. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Raheem Anthony averaging 4.8.

Idaho averages 71.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 60.9 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vandals. D'Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Parker Bjorklund is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tommies. Ben Nau is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.