Saint Thomas Tommies and the Portland State Vikings square off
Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3)
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Portland State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Tommies are 3-3 in non-conference play. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Oosterbaan averaging 1.7.
Portland State finished 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Vikings gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.
