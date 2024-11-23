Sports

Saint Thomas Tommies and the Portland State Vikings square off

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 8:45AM

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Portland State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Tommies are 3-3 in non-conference play. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Oosterbaan averaging 1.7.

Portland State finished 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Vikings gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Blues to end three-game skid

Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

Sports

Marchenko ties it late, Monahan gets only goal in shootout as Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 5-4

Sports

Golden Knights ride 5-goal period to 6-2 win over the Canadiens