MORAGA, Calif. — Matthias Tass had 22 points as Saint Mary's routed UC Santa Barbara 80-59 on Saturday.
Alex Ducas had 12 points for the Gaels (9-2), who have won six in a row at home. Dan Fotu and Augustas Marciulionis had 11 points each. Tass shot 10 for 11 from the field.
Amadou Sow had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (5-3).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
World
Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons
The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to "unforeseen medical circumstances," event organizers said Sunday.
Sports
Vegas hosts Minnesota after Pacioretty's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (19-7-1, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-11-0, fifth in the Pacific)
World
Bosnian ski resorts benefit from lax anti-virus measures
As most European nations impose new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant, Bosnia is taking a relatively laissez-faire approach to soaring COVID-19 infections in the region, much to the delight of its winter tourism industry.
Sports
Ullmark makes 40 saves, leads Bruins past Flames 4-2
Linus Ullmark is on a roll, and so are the Boston Bruins.
Sports
Lemieux scores in return, Kings beat Wild to snap win streak
Brendan Lemieux scored in his first game back after a suspension and the Los Angeles Kings ended the Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.