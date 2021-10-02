BALTIMORE — Lovell Armstrong rushed for a career-best 116 yards, Justin Sliwoski passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns — his 45-yard keeper setting up the second — and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Morgan State 27-14 on Saturday.

The Red Flash (2-3) sandwiched two touchdowns around a Morgan State three-and-out late in the third quarter to break open a 10-7 lead. After Sliwoski ran 45 yards to set up first-and-goal, Tate Myers caught a 3-yard touchdown pass, his first. Armstead ran in from the 3 as the Red Flash scored again in two plays, pushing the lead to 24-7 as the third quarter was ending.

Armstrong, a freshman, entered the game with 31 yards as his previous best. He surpassed that on one play with a 35-yard gainer just before halftime.

Alex Schmoke added field goals of 23 and 47 yards, the latter a career-best.

The Red Flash were first on the scoreboard when Sliwoski passed to Kathero Summers for a 23-yard touchdown.

Morgan State (0-4) answered with a 13-play, 82-yard drive after the ensuing kickoff. Romello Kimbrough took a handoff, saw the middle was clogged and bounced the run outside to the left for a two-yard touchdown, knotting the score, 7-7, at halftime.

The Bears, outscored 121-27 coming into the game, cut the gap to 27-13 when Neil Boudreau fired a 19-yard pass to Wesley Wolfolk late in the game. Boudreau was 16 of 31 passing for 206 yards and was intercepted once. Jabriel Johnson carried 12 times for a season-best 106 yards.

