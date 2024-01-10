LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and shown live on Netflix:

MOVIES

ENSEMBLE

''American Fiction''; ''Barbie''; ''The Color Purple''; ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; ''Oppenheimer''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, ''Nyad''; Lilly Gladstone, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Carey Mulligan, ''Maestro''; Margot Robbie, ''Barbie''; Emma Stone, ''Poor Things''

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, ''Maestro''; Colman Domingo, ''Rustin''; Paul Giamatti, ''The Holdovers''; Cillian Murphy, ''Oppenheimer''; Jeffrey Wright, ''American Fiction''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, ''Oppenheimer''; Danielle Brooks, ''The Color Purple''; Penélope Cruz, ''Ferrari''; Jodie Foster, ''Nyad''; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown, ''American Fiction''; Willem Dafoe, ''Poor Things''; Robert De Niro, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''; Ryan Gosling, ''Barbie''

STUNT ENSEMBLE

''Barbie''; ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″; ''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny''; ''John Wick: Chapter 4''; ''Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I''

TELEVISION

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

''The Crown''; ''The Gilded Age''; ''The Last of Us''; ''The Morning Show''; ''Succession''

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

''Abbott Elementary''; ''Barry''; ''The Bear''; ''Only Murders in the Building''; ''Ted Lasso''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, ''The Morning Show''; Elizabeth Debicki, ''The Crown''; Bella Ramsey, ''The Last of Us''; Keri Russell, ''The Diplomat''; Sarah Snook, ''Succession''

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, ''Succession''; Billy Crudup, ''The Morning Show''; Kieran Culkin, ''Succession''; Matthew Macfadyen, ''Succession''; Pedro Pascal, ''The Last of Us''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''; Rachel Brosnahan, ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''; Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''; Ayo Edebiri, ''The Bear''; Hannah Waddingham, ''Ted Lasso''

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brett Goldstein, ''Ted Lasso''; Bill Hader, ''Barry''; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ''The Bear''; Jason Sudeikis, ''Ted Lasso''; Jeremy Allen White, ''The Bear''

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Uzo Aduba, ''Painkiller''; Kathryn Hahn, ''Tiny Beautiful Things''; Brie Larson, ''Lessons in Chemistry''; Bel Powley, ''A Small Light''; Ali Wong, ''Beef''

MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Matt Bomer, ''Fellow Travelers''; Jon Hamm, ''Fargo''; David Oyelowo, ''Lawmen: Bass Reeves''; Tony Shalhoub, ''Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie''; Steven Yeun, ''Beef''

STUNT ENSEMBLE

''Ahsoka''; ''Barry''; ''Beef''; ''The Last of Us''; ''The Mandalorian''