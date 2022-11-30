OXFORD, Ohio — Morgan Safford had 26 points in Miami of Ohio's 95-78 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night.
Safford was 9-of-14 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (3-4). Ryan Mabrey scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance). Billy Smith shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
Coltie Young finished with 20 points for the Tigers (0-6). Jackson State also got 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Ken Evans. Jamarcus Jones also had 18 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
