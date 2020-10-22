The Vikings lost reserve safety and special teams veteran George Iloka to a torn ACL suffered during Wednesday’s practice, the team’s last on-field session before the four-day, bye-week break over this weekend.

It’s a tough break for Iloka, who was placed on injured reserve and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to a league source, after he re-signed with the young Vikings secondary in September and quickly became a contributor. He played 43 defensive snaps against the Texans during the Vikings’ Oct. 4 win in Houston, replacing Harrison Smith, who was ejected for a hit on Texans tight end Jordan Akins.

Iloka was given the full-time promotion to the active roster Oct. 10. His injury now leaves the Vikings with rookie Josh Metellus behind starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. Cornerback Kris Boyd has taken some practice reps at safety, and defensive back Luther Kirk is a reserve option on the practice squad.