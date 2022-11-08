MUNICH — Senegal forward Sadio Mané went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game.
Mané was replaced by Leroy Sané in the 20th minute after appearing to indicate a problem with his right knee.
Mané has played every game for Senegal this year and scored the winning penalty to beat Egypt in the final of the African Cup of Nations.
