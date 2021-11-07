SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cameron Skattebo ran for two touchdowns and Sacramento State routed Cal Poly 41-9 in a key Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday night.

With the win, Sacramento State (7-2, 6-0) keeps pace with Montana State atop the conference standings with two games remaining.

Skattebo had a 23-yard touchdown run to cap the Hornets' opening series. He added a 2-yard score late in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 33-9.

The Hornets' Asher O'Hara had a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Marshel Martin in the fourth.

Munchie Filer III scored on a pick-6 and Kyle Sentkowski kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal for the Hornets.

Spencer Brasch completed 19 of 26 passes for 225 yards that included a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zedakiah Centers for Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25