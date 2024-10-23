Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
Sacramento hosts Minnesota in conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 227.5
BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Minnesota square off on Thursday.
Sacramento finished 46-36 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games last season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.
INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Orlando Robinson: out (mcl).
Timberwolves: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
