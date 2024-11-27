Sacramento Kings (8-10, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9, 11th in the Western Conference)
Sacramento faces Minnesota on 4-game skid
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5; over/under is 222
BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Minnesota.
The Timberwolves are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 112.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.
The Kings are 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.1.
The Timberwolves score 112.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings allow. The Kings average 114.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 111.1 the Timberwolves give up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.5% and averaging 28.0 points for the Timberwolves.
Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 12.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.
Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus), Mike Conley: day to day (toe).
Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Isaiah Crawford: day to day (ankle), DeMar DeRozan: out (back), Mason Jones: day to day (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
