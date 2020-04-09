More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Kevin Roche
The models Gov. Walz used should be made public
We have a right to see the information that caused him to shut down our entire state.
Beverly Hallberg
Sensational media has cost the press credibility
The United States was slow to social distance in part because the media has turned to alarmist headlines that later get debunked.
Charles M. Blow
Social distancing is a privilege
Not everyone can afford to stay home, and those who can't are the most likely to get sick.
Editorial
Stay-at-home strategy is working for Minnesota
The extension to May 4 is the right choice to keep the progress state has made vs. COVID-19.