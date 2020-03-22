More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
After pandemic, Americans will need national parks more than ever
Congress should fund outdoor recreation, parks, forests and waterways.
Jonah Goldberg
Coronavirus crisis is sure to spawn new political realities in all corners
We're currently moving into Stage 3 of this four-stage negotiation.
Editorial
U.S. must come to the rescue of health providers
Defense Production Act would require industries to produce needed equipment, supplies.
Ross Douthat
My family fell ill with telltale signs, quarantined, then …
… tested negative. Now, it's back into the shared abyss of uncertainty.
Letters
Readers Write: Coronavirus funding, China, Trump, Walz
Fund this "war" like the others.