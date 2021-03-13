More from Star Tribune
COVID-19 has revealed how much U.S. needs its mail
Congress can help strengthen USPS by letting it be more flexible.
Letters
Readers Write: Downtown Minneapolis' fate, Big Tech, vaccine tourism
Not (necessarily) a blow.
Editorial
Major COVID dial turn is worth celebrating
The pandemic isn't over in Minnesota, but Walz's decision is a sign of hope for residents, business.
Susan Kent
Counterpoint: Under Walz, Minnesota found a balanced response
Data-based solutions have helped us lessen many of the worst possible outcomes during this pandemic.