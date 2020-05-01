More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: How are you coping?
What helps: A sweet treat and a friend.
Editorial
Cities, states need federal aid to save jobs
Congress must come to the rescue of red and blue states as the pandemic wreaks havoc.
Michael McGough
Biden's denial of assault allegations should hearten supporters — if it holds up
Some of his other comments were probably less helpful to his candidacy.
John Kass
Aid shouldn't fund bailout for poorly run states
Should taxpayers be forced to finance pensions doled out to public employee unions by rich-state politicians? Uh, no.
Steve Sack