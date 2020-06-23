More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Proceed carefully with nursing home visits
It'll only work if visitors, residents and staff follow guidelines, including wearing masks.
Opinion Exchange
In Chicago, "killing season" is off to a troubling start
City's reopening is a concern, but first cut violent crime.
Robert Moilanen
Biden should reconsider his promise not to pardon Trump
It could be in the best interest of the country to move on — otherwise we may be subjected to years of investigations.
Shirley Leckie Reed
Counterpoint: The South may have lost the war, but its culture won
Americans accepted ideas pushed by books and media that supported racism.