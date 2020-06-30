More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Frank Bruni
Biden's best VP pick is obvious: Tammy Duckworth
The junior senator from Illinois, a war veteran, has a life story and style that inspire in our otherwise toxic environment.
Editorial Board
Roberts has not suddenly become a prochoice hero
The latest Supreme Court decision sets the stage for further attacks on abortion rights.
Noah Feldman
We see now that Roberts isn't likely to cast the swing vote overturning Roe v. Wade
His ruling on an abortion case this week made clear that he stands for precedent.
Editorial
Two rulings, one change
Supreme Court decides in favor of abortion access but dings consumer protection.